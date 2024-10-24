Guelph, Ont. couple using social media to find surrogate

A Guelph, Ont. couple is taking a different approach to growing their family.

Stephanie Craig and Mike Murphy are quite happy with their fur babies – a pair of cats – but they’ve been longing for a human bundle of joy.

“We started in 2018. In 2019, I unfortunately had to give birth early to our son at 24 weeks and he passed away about 38 minutes after birth,” said Craig.

What followed was several rounds of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and more heartbreak.

“Nine more miscarriages since then,” Craig said.

There have been many tough blows, but they’re hanging on to items that were bought for their future child.

“We have our NHL-branded onesies,” said Craig, chuckling. She also pointed to a blanket she made and a stuffed animal.

After their last miscarriage, their doctor suggested a surrogate would be the safest and most successful route to take given they aren’t entirely sure what’s causing the miscarriages.

But they quickly learned that using an agency isn’t the best option for them.

“It’s kind of like going to a restaurant where they say, ‘here’s the menu and here’s what you get.’ You don’t really have a lot of choice. We’re going independent because we want to go à la carte,” said Craig.

The couple wanted more choice over the lawyers they’ll be working with, the therapists they’ll be working with and of course, the person who will be carrying their baby.

That is why they kicked off a social media surrogate search.

“I was terrified. I’m like, ‘God, I have to do this. I have to put myself out there,” said Murphy.

Just a few months in, the search is showing positive signs. Serious candidates have reached out, but they haven’t quite found the right person yet. Although, they are encouraged by the early interest given the process can take years.

“My desire to have a child or desire to have a family is stronger than the hopelessness, or giving up. You have to find your way to the strength,” said Craig.

That strength, they feel, is part of the foundation that will lead to a happy and healthy family.