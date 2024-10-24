How much time could UW stabber spend behind bars? Court hears recommendations

A judge will determine if the 2023 triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo constitutes an act of terrorism and, if it is, what Geovanny Villalba-Aleman’s sentence should be.

Villalba-Aleman has already pled guilty to four charges, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, for the attack in a gender studies classroom.

At his sentencing hearing this week, court heard from Villalba-Aleman’s victims, a psychologist who evaluated him and, on Thursday, arguments for and against the terrorism charge.

The Crown is recommending a 16-year sentence if Justice Frances Brennan rules Villalba-Aleman’s actions were an act of terrorism, or 13 years if she decides it was hate-motivated. The judge can also reject both options and, if so, federal prosecutors are seeking a 10-year term.

All three are slightly less than the maximum allowable. The Crown cited several mitigating factors, including: Villalba-Aleman’s guilty plea, his lack of a previous criminal record, family support and academic record.

Prosecutors also considered aggravating factors, like the planning and deliberation of the act, weapons used, the victims involved and length of the attack, which was approximately two minutes from start to finish.

Villalba-Aleman’s lawyers argued it shouldn’t be considered terrorism as the Crown did not prove that it was driven by an ideology, but rather, a belief that his rights and freedoms were personally being attacked by progressive groups.

As for what will happen to Villalba-Aleman after he serves his sentence, the Crown said they’ll seek a deportation order to send him back to his home country of Ecuador.

The defense will continue its submissions on Friday but no decision is expected for at least two months.