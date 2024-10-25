Kitchener man charged after fire at playground

A Kitchener man has been charged with arson after playground equipment was set on fire earlier this week.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the fire on Heritage Drive around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators determined the fire had been deliberately set, causing approximately $65,000 in damage.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man from Kitchener on Thursday and charged him with arson – damage to property.

He’s due in court in December.

City staff are currently assessing the extent of the damage to determine how long it may take to repair the equipment.

For the time being, the equipment has been roped off with caution tape to prevent anyone from using the structure.