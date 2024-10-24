Cambridge girl racing for Canada at FIA Motorsport Games
A Cambridge girl is set to represent Canada on the world stage at a big competition in Spain this weekend.
Ava Cabral, 12, is racing in the cross car mini category of the International Automobile Federation’s (FIA) 2024 Motorsport Games in Valencia.
"I am proud and honoured to be representing Canada. It's amazing,” Ava Cabral said.
Pursuing a sport many in Canada don't know much about, Cabral is quickly rising in the ranks. She won the Canadian Karting Championship for her age group in 2023. She moved up in categories this year and finished third at the 2024 Canadian Karting Championship.
"I always loved cars since I was a baby. Formula one was my everything. Cars is my everything,” Ava said.
"She's always been obsessed with cars. She got her power wheels when she was 3-years-old and she wanted it faster. So dad made it faster,” Christina Cabral, Ava’s mom said.
Ava typically races on a track, but this weekend she will race on dirt, something she'll need to get used to.
"Different driving styles. Different racing lines. It's just a whole different set up," Ava said.
Ava is also one of five girls competing in the cross car mini field, which has a total of 14 different countries competing.
She said she feels she often needs to put in a little more effort than the boys.
"Sometimes I get targeted more often. Usually, I get pushed or shoved more, I get treated differently," she said.
"As scary as it has been for me as a mom, it has very much shaped who she is as a person at 12-years-old,” Christina said. “She’s on podium with the boys, there’s no difference out there physically between her and the boys. That will obviously change a bit as she gets older into this sport. That’s going to be kind of a key point that she needs to focus on.”
Where does the need for speed come from? Her dad loves motorsports, and mom has been adjusting to it. But Christina is no slow driver either.
"If you ask my father, he will absolutely say 'yes,' he says i have a lead foot. Not to the extent of Ava, that's for sure,” Christina said.
At home, Ava said her friends don't really know about the sport.
She races out of Hamilton and despite being a nation leading driver, she's still several years from hitting the open road.
"I’m a little worried. She's only ever known how to do pedal to the floor,” Christina said.
Ava competes in qualifying on Friday. The races can be watched online.
No matter the result this weekend, Cabral said plans to keep passing checkered flags in the future.
"I would love to be in F1. But since this is a male dominated sport, it is going to be very difficult for that. I would just love to see any female in F1,” Ava said. "The goal I want to go is the Indy. But it's wherever the money and my talent takes me.”
