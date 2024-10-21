Two Cambridge men charged after guns were allegedly stolen from a vehicle

Two Cambridge men are facing charges after police say several firearms were stolen from a vehicle on Sunday.

On Monday, police said a 36-year-old was arrested in the West Galt area of Cambridge. Police said they also arrested a 31-year-old the same day but didn’t specify where he was arrested.

The 36-year-old has been charged with Theft from Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000.

The 31-year-old has been charged with Possession of stolen property under $5,000, Trafficking a firearm and ammunition and Possession of unauthorized firearm and ammunition.

Police said they completed search warrants at two Cambridge residences and recovered the stolen firearms.

Both men are being held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.