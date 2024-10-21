Two Cambridge men charged after guns were allegedly stolen from a vehicle
Two Cambridge men are facing charges after police say several firearms were stolen from a vehicle on Sunday.
On Monday, police said a 36-year-old was arrested in the West Galt area of Cambridge. Police said they also arrested a 31-year-old the same day but didn’t specify where he was arrested.
The 36-year-old has been charged with Theft from Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000.
The 31-year-old has been charged with Possession of stolen property under $5,000, Trafficking a firearm and ammunition and Possession of unauthorized firearm and ammunition.
Police said they completed search warrants at two Cambridge residences and recovered the stolen firearms.
Both men are being held in custody for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Former Conservative leader says Trudeau 'should move on' amid efforts to oust him
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'should move on,' as he faces growing inner-caucus turmoil.
Butter shoplifters strike again! Two more large-scale thefts reported in Guelph, Ont.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
PM Trudeau doesn't think his leadership is in danger, as ministers voice confidence in him a day before key Liberal meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think his leadership is in danger, one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future at the helm of the Liberal party is expected to be up for discussion.
Asian American boba brand finds opportunity after Simu Liu sparks cultural appropriation debate
The Asian American boba milk tea brand, Twrl, have a chance to pitch a pretty well-known investor -- actor Simu Liu. The irony is that it came about after the owners posted a video on TikTok in support of Liu calling out the white owners of a boba drink brand for cultural appropriation on "Dragons' Den," the Canadian version of "Shark Tank."
Hoard of 1,000-year-old coins unearthed in a farmer's field sells for US$5.6 million
Adam Staples knew he'd found something when his metal detector let out a beep. And then another. And another.
What is 'pink cocaine'? Designer drug linked to Liam Payne and named in Diddy lawsuit
A partial autopsy has revealed that former One Direction singer Liam Payne had multiple substances in his system when he plunged to his death from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
W5 Investigates You donated clothing to needy Canadians. So how did it end up in Africa?
In the first of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5 puts a spotlight on how some of the clothes Canadians donate to charity end up in markets in Africa.
Former volunteers search for missing, dead cats linked to an eastern Ontario cat rescue
Former volunteers with Eastern Ontario Cats (EOC) are working to track cats they say are either dead or missing after allegations of abuse, neglect and falsified medical records surfaced in recent months.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.