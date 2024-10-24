Fire crews responded to a house fire in St. Clements Thursday night.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, emergency services were called to the area of Church Street. A home at the end of the street is now surrounded with fire tape. The front of the home was exposed after the fire. Two vehicles could be seen in the driveway with damage.

Police said the Township of Wellesley Fire Department attended the fire. A crew from St. Clements remains on scene.

No one was physically hurt in the fire.

Police said the Township of Wellesley Fire Department and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office continue to investigate the fire.

No information on the cause, where it started or estimated amount of damage has been shared.