Ag students 'get 'er going' at annual Tractor Tug for Tots
Ontario Agricultural College students competed in an annual test of strength and team work on Thursday, all while raising money for a good cause.
The annual Tractor Tug for Tots returned to the University of Guelph. Students and faculty formed teams of eight to ten people and tried to be the first to pull a full-sized tractor down Reynold’s Walk.
“Grab on and push as hard as you can. There's not a lot of art to it. It is just brute force,” Mike von Massow, a professor of Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of Guelph said. “I can tell you they're heavy because I've pulled and it's a lot of work.”
“The technique is to get 'er going and get some momentum and just run,” Maria Prinzen, a first year agriculture science student said.
Despite the bragging rights for teams that win, the proceeds from the event go to a different children’s charity each year. This year, it’s raised for the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington.
"We're supporting the Food and Friends program directly. This program helps keep children in the community fed with meals at school and at home," Julia Knoll said.
“We’re raising money for children, having fun and just getting together with our community,” Julianna Wilson, a first year agriculture science student said.
“[The event is] really reflective of the passion that the Aggie students here on campus have,” von Massow said.
The Student Federation of the Ontario Agricultural College has been running the pull since 2008, raising tens of thousands of dollars in the process. Last year, the event raised $13,826 for the Guelph Wish Fund for Children. This year the group aimed to raise $15,000.
“Our team’s doing pretty good. We're having lots of fun. We lost both of our rounds, but we had a lot of fun,” Wilson said.
"Most of us are Ag students. Some people just hang around with the Ag students. There's some sports teams that have people here. Everyone is welcome to join,” Prinzen said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian consensus on immigration under threat, but not gone: immigration minister
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Canada's long-held consensus on immigration is under threat, but has not disappeared.
Here's why a mortgage broker thinks a 30-year amortization is a 'trap'
The federal government allowed 30-year mortgage amortizations for first-time homebuyers purchasing new builds in August, and the new rules are set to expand in December to everyone looking to buy a newly-constructed home.
W5 Investigates Threats, slashed tires: How cities are trying to rein in clothing donation bin chaos
In the final part of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5's Jon Woodward and Joseph Loiero look at how some cities are trying to rein in the chaos.
Canadian woman dies awaiting repatriation from Syria
A Quebec mother of six, once detained in northeast Syria, has died while waiting for repatriation. The Canadian woman was known only by her initials F.J.
Court documents reveal new details about U.S. probe into ex-Canadian Olympian accused of running drug trafficking ring
U.S. authorities earlier this year knew the whereabouts of a former Canadian Olympian who is now on the run for allegedly running a transnational drug trafficking ring and orchestrating murders in Ontario, according to Ontario court documents.
Majority of Canadians would vote for Kamala Harris in U.S. election: poll
If Canadians could vote in the U.S. election, a majority would choose to send Kamala Harris to the White House.
Former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model says Trump groped her to show off for Jeffrey Epstein
A former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is alleging that former President Donald Trump groped her in the 1990s, in what she believes was an attempt to show off for Jeffrey Epstein.
New regulations allow Canada Post to ship restricted firearms returned in gun buyback
The federal government is giving Canada Post the ability to store and transport restricted firearms in new regulations that bring the retail gun buyback program one step closer to beginning.
Stunning fossil trapped in amber reveals previously unknown species that lived during the time of dinosaurs
Diverse firefly species lit up the night during the late Mesozoic period, scientists have confirmed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Northern Ontario
-
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates Threats, slashed tires: How cities are trying to rein in clothing donation bin chaos
-