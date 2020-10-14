KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials say the COVID-19 outbreak at Wilfrid Laurier University has grown to 13 cases.

Students living on two floors of the Clara Conrad Building have been told to self-isolate. The cases are among students living in residence and off-campus.

Public health officials said the cases are linked to study groups and they're asking students to study together virtually.

WLU's COVID-19 case tracker says there have been 15 reported cases at the school.