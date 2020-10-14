Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak at Wilfrid Laurier University grows to 13 cases: Public health
Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020 4:50PM EDT
A sign is pictured outside Wilfrid Laurier University's campus in Waterloo, Ont., on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials say the COVID-19 outbreak at Wilfrid Laurier University has grown to 13 cases.
Students living on two floors of the Clara Conrad Building have been told to self-isolate. The cases are among students living in residence and off-campus.
Public health officials said the cases are linked to study groups and they're asking students to study together virtually.
WLU's COVID-19 case tracker says there have been 15 reported cases at the school.