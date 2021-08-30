'A really, really great feeling': Kitchener Rangers training camp begins at the Aud

Kitchener -

The Kitchener Rangers training camp began Monday, nearly 500 days since the team was last on the ice.

"People are high-fiving each other and it’s a really, really great feeling around the Aud today," said Kitchener Rangers COO Joe Birch.

Prospects were the first to lace up for the team's 2021-2022 training camp, including first-round draft Carson Rehkopt, picked 17th overall.

"We just did some practice drills and some two-on-one drills," Rehkopt said.

The last time the Rangers were on the ice together as a full team was about a year-and-a-half ago on March 11, 2020 – six days before a State of Emergency was declared in Ontario.

Last year, there was no Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season.

But this fall, a whole new team is set to play, with Birch promising the team will be competitive.

"Given the depth of our team this year, given the amount of players that are returning and given the amount of draft picks that have been signed over the last two draft choices," he said.

Amid COVID-19 safety protocols, fans are not allowed at training camp. Only staff and players are permitted.

When the season begins, the OHL announced all fans will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend.

"I think it's important for society, I think it's important for our fans to know they can come here and be safe," Birch said.

Specifics of how proof of vaccination will need to be shown have yet to be determined.

Each rink will allow up to 1,000 fans to pack the stands.

"Playing in front of the fans is the biggest thing, that's definitely what I am looking forward to," Rehkopf said.

EXHIBITION GAMES ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



There has been a date change for our first exhibition game. The game originally scheduled for Friday, September 17th, 2021, vs. the Barrie Colts has been rescheduled to Friday, September 10th, 2021 @ 7:30pm.



READ MORE: https://t.co/Qk3Hywca8c pic.twitter.com/lI0mmqlcMt — Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) August 30, 2021

The pre-season starts Sept. 10 against Barrie. The Rangers home opener will take place at the Aud on Oct. 8, with the Kitchener team taking on the Guelph Storm.

A double-header is scheduled in Guelph the next day.