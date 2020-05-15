KITCHENER -- A coordinated drug bust by four southwestern Ontario police services has resulted in a number of charges for a Kitchener woman and four London residents.

An Overlea Drive address in Kitchener was raided on Wednesday along with three in London and another in Hanover.

Two handguns, a sawed off shotgun with the serial number removed, a bulletproof vest, $20,000 in cash, and more than $92,000 in crystal meth were seized during the raids.

The 23-year-old woman from Kitchener has been charged with possession of schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 22 other charges for the London residents range from possession of firearm, failing to comply with release order, and trafficking in schedule one substance.

None of the charges have been proven in court. The accused were expert to appear in a London courtroom on Thursday.