KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are reporting seven new COVID-19 cases since the numbers were last updated on Friday.

Officials say there were three newly confirmed cases on Thursday, but those came in after after the cut-off time for Friday's case count. There were also four new cases reported on Friday.

There are currently 41 active cases reported in the Region of Waterloo.

The region now sits at 1,453 total cases of the novel coronavirus.

The region's dashboard showed 1,292 resolved cases on Monday morning.

Three people are in hospital with symptoms related to COVID-19. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 120.

There continues to be two active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. An outbreak at Golden Years LTC, declared on Aug. 18, resulted in the death of one resident.

There is also an active outbreak at a summer camp after one person tested positive for COVID-19.

Provincially, Ontario reported more than 100 new cases for the fifth day in a row. There were 114 new cases announced on Monday, bringing the province's total to 42,309 lab-confirmed cases. There was also one more death in the province from COVID-19.