38-year-old man arrested after shots fired in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made after a gun was fired in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener on Wednesday night.

Police say they were called just before 9 p.m. to an altercation involving four adult men, during which the gun was fired.

Police say, one of the men involved in the altercation sustained minor physical injuries.

Police say all parties involved have been identified and there is no concern for public safety.

A 38-year-old man from Kitchener has been arrested and charged with the following: