30th Waterloo Busker Carnival continues rain or shine
The Waterloo Busker Carnival moved to a new home on Regina Street in 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 12:46PM EDT
The Waterloo Busker Carnival began in 1989 to celebrate in advance the 100th anniversary of the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce.
Annually, the carnival takes place in Uptown Waterloo in August, bringing buskers from around the world to town to perform their daring, outrageous and hilarious acts.
From fire breathers to unicycle riders, magic and ribbon dancing, the event has something for the whole family.
Food trucks, carnival games and rides also pepper the event.
This year, the weekend forecast is not so favourable for an outdoor event, with showers and a chance of thunderstorms moving into the evening.
The carnival announced Saturday that it would continue rain or shine, and would move to the fourth floor of the uptown parkade if conditions called for it.