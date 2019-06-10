

Three drivers lost their vehicles and licenses on the same stretch of road in Kitchener on Sunday.

The first driver was nabbed after allegedly doubling the posted speed limit.

Police say they were doing speed enforcement on Shirley Avenue on Sunday morning when they saw a vehicle travelling quickly.

They say the car was going 106 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

As a result, the driver, 41, had his license suspended.

His vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

That evening on nearby Bingemans Centre Drive, two other vehicles were seized.

In one instance, a driver was seen drifting on bald tires. In the other, a man was stopped for racing through traffic.

Both men received the same consequences: a seven-day vehicle impoundment and a seven-day license suspension.