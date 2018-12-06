

CTV Kitchener





An apartment in Mount Forest has been evacuated after a fire began in one of the units.

Police and fire responded to the area just before 6 a.m. on Egremont Street North.

The road was closed while officials investigated.

A male, 32, was transported to a local hospital with burns to his hand.

The fire was contained in one of the ten units, but the whole apartment was evacuated.

There was an estimated $100,000 in damage as a result of smoke and water damage.

Patrcik McDermott, 32 of Mount Forest, was charged with arson by negligence. He was due in a Guelph court on Jan. 18.

The displaced tenants were accommodated by Guelph-Wellington Housing. There was no set time for them to return.

Wellington North Fire Services and Wellington County OPP attended to investigate, and the Ontario Fire Marshall was contacted.