$100,000 in damage, charges laid in apartment fire
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 1:20PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 6, 2018 4:38PM EST
An apartment in Mount Forest has been evacuated after a fire began in one of the units.
Police and fire responded to the area just before 6 a.m. on Egremont Street North.
The road was closed while officials investigated.
A male, 32, was transported to a local hospital with burns to his hand.
The fire was contained in one of the ten units, but the whole apartment was evacuated.
There was an estimated $100,000 in damage as a result of smoke and water damage.
Patrcik McDermott, 32 of Mount Forest, was charged with arson by negligence. He was due in a Guelph court on Jan. 18.
The displaced tenants were accommodated by Guelph-Wellington Housing. There was no set time for them to return.
Wellington North Fire Services and Wellington County OPP attended to investigate, and the Ontario Fire Marshall was contacted.
