

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A man was taken to hospital Tuesday morning after receiving a workplace injury at a business in Wellesley Township.

The incident brought emergency crews to Crosshill Metals on Hutchison Road around 9:30 a.m.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, an oil hose ruptured, causing oil to splash onto the worker’s face.

An air ambulance was initially called to the scene, but later cancelled as the man’s injuries were determined not to be serious.

While there were fears initially that the man might lose his vision, police said later in the morning that it was no longer a concern.

With reporting by Nadia Matos