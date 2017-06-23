Featured
Woman taken to hospital following 2-vehicle collision in Wellesley Township
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 7:18AM EDT
One woman was sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Wellesley Township Thursday afternoon.
The collision happened around 5 p.m. on Line 86 between Sloman Lane and Lavery Road.
Police said a woman was side-swiped and collided with a transport truck.
She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The area was closed for several hours as the investigation continued.
