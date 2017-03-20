

CTV Kitchener





Nearly 3,000 elementary school students in Waterloo Region could find themselves suspended before the end of the month.

March 29 is the date on which students will be suspended if their parents have not filed up-to-date immunization records with Region of Waterloo Public Health.

As of Monday, public health officials said, 2,907 students’ records remained out-of-date. Two weeks earlier, that number had sat at 4,442.

The health unit says it needs the records to ensure that if a vaccine-preventable disease outbreak occurs, there is easily accessible information alerting them to which children are immunized and which are not.

Parents are able to get immunization records from their family physician or other health care provider. Immunization clinics are also available through the Region of Waterloo Public Health officers in Waterloo and Cambridge.