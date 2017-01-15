

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





On Friday, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The following day, thousands of women will march on Washington, D.C. in support of women’s rights and to show solidarity with other marginalized communities.

Four buses will leave Toronto Friday night to join them. At least three women from Waterloo will be part of that convoy, including Sara Bingham.

“When I heard there was one bus going from Toronto to D.C., I knew immediately that I needed to be on there,” Bingham said Sunday.

“If I can march for the future generations of women and girls, it’s what I need to do.”

Sunday’s event has been dubbed the Women’s March on Washington.

It was organized in the days following Trump’s electoral victory, which Bingham says she – like many others – never saw as a real possibility.

“If you’d asked me in October (if I’d) be going to Washington, D.C., to walk in January, I would have said no,” she said.

“I think everybody was very comfortable in assuming that they were going to get their first female president.

Bingham says the march is not a protest, but a “demonstration” or “unification” meant to shine a light on issues involving equality for women and minorities.

In addition to the big march in Washington, Bingham says, there will be sister events everywhere “from Switzerland to Saskatoon.”

That includes one march at Queen’s Park in Toronto.

With reporting by Leena Latafat