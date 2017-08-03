

The Canadian Press





Vacationing police officers from Ontario and Nova Scotia sprung into action to stop an alleged drunk driver involved in a hit-and-run.

Police say the driver was spotted by two off-duty officers -- from Nova Scotia RCMP and Ontario's Waterloo Regional Police Service -- as well as an auxiliary Toronto police constable around noon Wednesday near Liverpool, N.S.

RCMP said a green Chevy Cavalier had been seen driving erratically in the Hunt's Point area, crossing the centre line and sideswiping an oncoming vehicle, before continuing to a local resort.

The police officers, all unknown to each other beforehand but vacationing at the resort, thought the driver appeared to be unconscious.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Derek Smith said the Mountie was able to enter the moving vehicle and put it into park.

Smith said the Chevy wasn't going very fast, but it was "still obviously a tricky situation."

The police trio then arrested the driver.

A 46-year-old Liverpool man is charged with drunk driving, failing to remain at a crash scene, driving with a revoked licence and driving without insurance.

He will appear in Bridgewater, N.S., provincial court on Sept. 13.