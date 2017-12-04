

CTV Kitchener





A transport truck weighing more than three times the posted limit for a bridge in north Cambridge drove across the bridge anyhow, causing structural damage, police say.

Waterloo Regional Police say the damage was caused last week, although the truck driver continued on and did not report the collision.

According to police, the truck weighed more than 12.5 tonnes. The entrance to the Black Bridge Road bridge has a sign stating that the bridge has a load limit of four tonnes.

A 40-year-old man from Newmarket has been arrested in connection with the crash. He faces several traffic charges.