One man was able to steal cash from an uptown Waterloo bank branch, police say.

The robbery brought police officers to the Bank of Montreal branch at King and Erb streets around 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Waterloo Regional Police describe the man as being white, thin, 5’10” to six feet tall and likely in his mid-20s, with a beard and a moustache.

He was seen wearing a large knitted hat, gold-rimmed sunglasses, a blue denim shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is being asked to contact police at 519-653-7700 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.