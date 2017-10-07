

CTV Kitchener





A man who has managed to evade police multiple times has finally been put behind bars.

Kyle Moore was wanted for a series of crimes across southwestern Ontario. He has been on the run for two weeks.

On Friday night an OPP cruiser was rammed by a stolen pickup truck near the town of Molesworth.

Moore was arrested at the scene.

On September 24, Moore allegedly assaulted a Wingham police officer and stole his SUV. The vehicle crashed in Listowel later that same day.

Moore allegedly stole several vehicles in Clinton, Atwood and Palmerston before being arrested Friday.