Suspect in relation to numerous offences caught after evading police multiple times
Kyle Moore was wanted for a series of crimes across southwestern Ontario. He was arrested Friday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, October 7, 2017 4:48PM EDT
A man who has managed to evade police multiple times has finally been put behind bars.
Kyle Moore was wanted for a series of crimes across southwestern Ontario. He has been on the run for two weeks.
On Friday night an OPP cruiser was rammed by a stolen pickup truck near the town of Molesworth.
Moore was arrested at the scene.
On September 24, Moore allegedly assaulted a Wingham police officer and stole his SUV. The vehicle crashed in Listowel later that same day.
Moore allegedly stole several vehicles in Clinton, Atwood and Palmerston before being arrested Friday.