OPP report rash of break-ins in Norwich area
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 27, 2017 3:23PM EDT
An unusually high number of break-ins have been reported this month at homes and sheds in Norwich Township.
Since July 1, Oxford County OPP have received 10 reports of break-ins from the area south of Woodstock, which includes the communities of Norwich, Burgessville, Otterville and Springford.
According to police, most of the break-ins have occurred overnight. Some have taken place during daytime owners when homes were left unoccupied.
Stolen items have included electronics, bicycles, jewelry and tools.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
