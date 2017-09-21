

The King route is dead. Long live the Weber route.

After two years of splitting itself between two of the most prominent streets connecting Kitchener and Waterloo, the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade is picking a side.

This year’s parade will be the first to run exclusively along Weber Street. It will start in downtown Kitchener, at Weber and Frederick streets, and then make its way up Weber into Waterloo, ending at Bridgeport Road.

Did you know the Parade will be going down only Weber St this year? Make sure you #PlotYourSpot early #KWOCountdown https://t.co/4TnWzwMn67 pic.twitter.com/XywMo3HAOz — K-W Oktoberfest Inc. (@KW_Oktoberfest) September 21, 2017

The parade had used King Street as its route for decades. Construction moved part of the event to Weber in 2015 and 2016, with the floats and bands using Victoria Street as a connector.

The 2017 edition of the parade takes place Oct. 9, starting at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers will line the parade route to collect donations for local food banks.