

CTV Kitchener





Thousands of motorheads from across the country come to New Hamburg each year to check out classic cars at Moparfest.

For some, it’s an opportunity to travel back in time.

“They drove these cars when they were young,” says Moparfest organizer Don Wagner. “They really want to re-connect with their vehicles from back in their youth.”

George Schertzer has been coming to the event for 33 years.

“Cars were always my thing. Especially muscle cars from the ‘60s and ‘70s. That’s what I like best.”

Skip Adair, a former drag racer, loves showing off his Renegade. He says it brings back memories of his youth.

“Every year everybody went faster and faster and faster. It was a great time being a young person. I guess I miss being young again, too.”

Moparfest is the biggest event of its kind in Canada.

It's also a fundraiser, bringing in $3.1 million for local charities.