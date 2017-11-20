

CTV Kitchener





A drug considered 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and 10,000 times stronger than morphine has been found in Hanover, police say.

The drug was seized in September, as part of a police raid on a property on 8th Street/

Various drugs were taken away from the property by police, along with drug-related items, cash, ammunition and prohibited knives.

Police said Monday that analysis had confirmed that one of the seized drugs was Carfentanil.

It is believed to be the first police seizure of Carfentanil in Grey-Bruce.