Man who sparked Stirling Avenue standoff facing 9 charges
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 4:57PM EDT
The man who was arrested following a lengthy standoff in a Kitchener neighbourhood last week is facing a total of nine charges, including assault with a weapon.
Daniel Warwick, 27, is the man accused of sparking a seven-hour standoff on Stirling Avenue after allegedly shoplifting a case of pop from a nearby variety store.
While nobody was hurt during the standoff, court documents allege that two police officers were assaulted with a knife.
Last year, Warwick was considered the Crown’s key witness at the murder trial of Michael Ball, who is accused of killing Erin Howlett.
A mistrial was declared after jurors were unable to reach a verdict, and Ball’s case continues to move through the court system.
He made a brief appearance in Kitchener court Friday. A date for his second trial is expected to be set next month.
Ball has already been found guilty of committing an indignity to a body for dumping Howlett’s remains into the Grand River after she died.
