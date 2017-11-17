Featured
Man taken to hospital following assault near school
Police said the victim was robbed of his car keys at knife point around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Southridge Public School’s parking lot.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 9:03AM EST
A man was taken to hospital with non, life-threatening injuries following an assault near a Kitchener school’s parking lot Thursday evening.
A description of the suspect was not provided and police are appealing to witnesses for more information.
The investigation is ongoing.