Featured
Man accused of killing his seven-year-old stepson arrested
Ontario man Justin Kuijer pictured in a police handout photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 9:35PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 21, 2017 9:36PM EDT
Justin Kuijer, who is accused of killing his seven-year-old stepson in St. Catharines, Ont., has been arrested in northern Ontario after tip from public, police say.
In an email to The Canadian Press, Niagara police Chief Jeff McGuire says the 43-year-old man has been arrested in Kenora, Ont., by provincial police.
Police allege Kuijer attacked Nathan Dumas on Friday morning, causing undisclosed injuries that led to his death in hospital the next day.
They allege Kuijer also stabbed an employee of a local RBC branch moments after the attack on Nathan, sending her to hospital.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.