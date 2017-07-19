

CTV Kitchener





An Owen Sound resident has been charged with arson and animal cruelty in connection with a fire that broke out at their home.

Owen Sound Police announced Wednesday that the 31 year old had been charged in connection with the July 1 fire at their home on 8th Avenue East.

The fire caused significant damage to the home. Four cats kept inside were killed.

Police say they believe the home’s sole occupant set the fire intentionally.