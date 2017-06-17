

CTV Kitchener





A woman and a man were injured after high winds knocked over the finish line at the Waterloo-Wellington Relay For Life Friday evening.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene in North Dumfries with an air ambulance on its way that was later called off.

North Dumfries fire said that the injuries were deemed to be minor.

The walk was cancelled following the incident. It was scheduled from 7 p.m. all the way until 7 a.m. Saturday and raises money for cancer research.

However, before the bad weather hit, the ‘survivor lap’ managed to get in. It’s to recognize those who have beaten cancer.