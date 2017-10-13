

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Police officers called to a Brantford street to deal with a man who might have had a gun with him found something very different.

A 911 call brought officers to Walnut Street around 5 a.m. Friday. The caller had told police that they had seen in the man in the area with something that looked like a gun or a slingshot.

The officers tracked down the man, and discovered that what he actually had was a hockey stick.

The man told police that he had been using the stick to chase away a skunk that had sprayed his dogs.

No charges were laid.