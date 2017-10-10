

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police say a man wanted for offences including attempted murder should be considered dangerous and not approached.

In addition to attempted murder, 33-year-old Randall Cormier is wanted for multiple breaches of probation and court orders.

Police say the victim in the attempted murder case is a woman who “is not in a domestic relationship” with him and was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information about Cormier’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7226 or contact Crime Stoppers.