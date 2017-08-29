

The man killed at a Kitchener townhouse and the man accused of killing him are brothers, a friend of the victim says.

According to court documents, Shamsul Alamshah is the 37-year-old man allegedly stabbed to death at a home on Mooregate Crescent on Sunday.

Mohamed Younus, 43, is accused of killing him. Both men are Kitchener residents.

Nur Hasim says he and Alamshah are both members of the Rohingya community who immigrated to Canada in 2007, arriving from Myanmar on the same plane.

“He’s a very good individual,” Hasim said of Alamshah in an interview.

Hasim says Alamshah had two brothers, including Younus. He says that on Sunday, Alamshah planned to visit a brother who lives on Mooregate.

“Terrible things happened to him,” he said.

Police continue their investigation into Alamshah’s death. On Tuesday, officers were seen going door-to-door in the Mooregate area.

Younus’ next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 6.