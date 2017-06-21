

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Two more local stores have been caught up in a nationwide recall of certain batches of Robin Hood flour and related products.

Various bags of flour, pie shells and other items have been added to the recall over the past few months. The recall is related to possible E. coli contamination which has been blamed for at least six illnesses across Canada.

The latest products to join the list are Super Keynote Strong Bakers Flour and Italian Style Flour. Both products are milled by Ardent Mills, and sold in 20-kilogram packages bearing the names and logos of Ardent Mills and Robin Hood.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the Italian Style flour was sold at Flour Barrel on Wyndham Street in Guelph, and the Super Keynote flour at Hillcrest Home Baking on Floradale Road in Floradale.

Only specific batches of each product are affected by the recall. For the Super Keynote flour, that means 20-kilogram packages with best before dates of Oct. 24, 2017. For the Italian Style flour, the recall covers 20-kilogram packages with best before dates of Oct. 31, 2017 and Nov. 1, 2017.

More information is available on the CFIA’s website.

Although the products are primarily sold to restaurants, cafeterias and other institutions, it is possible that bags ended up in homes as well.

Earlier this week, batches of all-purpose flour sold at Country Bulk Inc. in Waterloo and Country Pantry Bulk Foods in Heidelberg were added to the recall.