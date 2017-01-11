Featured
Fire forces evacuation of Kitchener apartment building
A police cruiser, a fire truck and an ambulance sit outside 170 Old Carriage Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 10:33AM EST
An apartment building in Kitchener’s south end was evacuated Tuesday night as firefighters dealt with a fire inside the building.
Firefighters were called to the building at 170 Old Carriage Drive shortly before 10 p.m.
An ambulance and a police cruiser were also seen at the scene.
Information on the extent and cause of the fire was not immediately available.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.