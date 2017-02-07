

A farmhouse in the Port Rowan area, west of Turkey Point, has been destroyed by fire.

Norfolk County OPP say someone passing by the Lakeshore Road property shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday discovered the fire, and alerted the authorities.

The roads in the area were shut down for several hours, and investigators remained at the scene late Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Information on the cause of the fire was not immediately available.

