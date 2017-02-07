Featured
Farmhouse in Norfolk County destroyed by fire
A farm house has been destroyed by fire near Port Rowan, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 3:13PM EST
A farmhouse in the Port Rowan area, west of Turkey Point, has been destroyed by fire.
Norfolk County OPP say someone passing by the Lakeshore Road property shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday discovered the fire, and alerted the authorities.
The roads in the area were shut down for several hours, and investigators remained at the scene late Tuesday morning.
No injuries were reported.
Information on the cause of the fire was not immediately available.
With files from CTV London
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.