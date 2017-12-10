

CTV Kitchener





A driver is dead after crashing their vehicle in Zorra Township.

OPP say it happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday on 37th Line.

The driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Their identity has not yet been released.

37th Line in Zorra Township was closed for several hours between Road 92 and Road 96 for the police investigation.