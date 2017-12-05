

CTV Kitchener





The province has announced an inquest into the death of an inmate at Kitchener’s prison.

Terry Baker died July 6, 2016, two days after she was found unresponsive in her cell at the Grand Valley Institution for Women and taken to hospital.

An inquest is mandatory whenever a prisoner dies. Baker was the second GVI inmate to die while in custody. Ashley Smith strangled herself to death inside the prison in 2007.

Inquests examine events around deaths. Jurors may issue recommendations to help prevent similar deaths from occurring.

It is not clear when or where the inquest will take place.

Baker, 30, had been serving a sentence for first-degree murder. She had been at Grand Valley for more than 10 years, and was being kept in segregation.

Days before her death, the Elizabeth Fry Society had raised concerns about how often Baker was being placed in restraints.