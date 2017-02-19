

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





It’s a fundraiser the organizer says is aimed to raise awareness of the issues facing some residents.

Paul Tavares is spending 90 days and nights living outdoors to bring attention to the lifestyle of some of the most vulnerable – the homeless.



His aim is to raise funds, materials and awareness for those who struggle with poverty in Cambridge and agencies that help them.



“I've been thinking about what can I do to help. Somehow this idea came into my head to deliberately put myself on the ground and in the cold,” said Tavares.

Sunday marked day 14 of his three month campaign ending on May 6.

“Yes it was plus 12 today and it was a beautiful day and all the snow is gone from my site, from my campsite,” said Tavares in a Facebook video he posted Saturday night. “But as you can see inside my tent now, it’s cold. The wind chill is minus one right now.”

He went on to describe the conditions on his site, saying the snow had melted, leaving pools of water in front of his outhouse.

“So even though it was a beautiful day, it still does get cold at night,” Tavares added.



It’s been two weeks since he started his campaign and although conditions are warming up, he says he isn’t going anywhere because temperatures drop at night.

Tavares is giving people multiple options to choose from in how they can help.

On his Facebook group, 90 Days & Nights in the Cold, he mentions he is collecting gift cards to Tim Hortons, Dollar stores and grocery stores.

He also set up an account with TD Canada Trust which allows people to put money in and an email where e-transfers can be sent as donations.

Tavares also put out a plea for non-perishable items, clothing and hygiene products.



Tavares also put out a plea for non-perishable items, clothing and hygiene products.

So far Tavares has raised $3,000 he's hoping to hit $10,000 by the end of the three months.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener’s Mary Cranston