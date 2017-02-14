

CTV Kitchener





A storage container fire in Caledonia has led to charges for two separate fires that occurred in the same community three months earlier.

Haldimand County OPP say the most recent fire brought them to a property on Highway 6 last Friday.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the burning storage container, while police arrested a boy who was found in the area.

The boy was later charged over two other fires dating back to November 2016, both of which were deemed arsons at the time.

One of them occurred at a business on Highway 6, and was extinguished before it spread past the building’s front entrance.

The other caused significant damage to a home on Surrey Street.

Police have not released the age of the boy. HHHhHe is charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which means he is 17 years old or younger.