Armed robbery suspect arrested after chase
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 1:23PM EDT
An arrest has been made in connection with a convenience store robbery in Brantford, more than a month after the robbery occurred.
Several packages of cigarettes were stolen from the store, which is located on Colborne Street West near Catharine Avenue, on Aug. 26.
Brantford police say a suspect was identified, and was tracked down Tuesday night. At the time, he was riding a mountain bike near Alfred Street and East Avenue, just east of the downtown core.
The man was able to bike away from the police. The bicycle was later found in a nearby park, while the man was eventually located again, chased down and placed under arrest.
A 24-year-old man is facing charges of robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime and breach of probation.