An arrest has been made in connection with a convenience store robbery in Brantford, more than a month after the robbery occurred.

Several packages of cigarettes were stolen from the store, which is located on Colborne Street West near Catharine Avenue, on Aug. 26.

Brantford police say a suspect was identified, and was tracked down Tuesday night. At the time, he was riding a mountain bike near Alfred Street and East Avenue, just east of the downtown core.

The man was able to bike away from the police. The bicycle was later found in a nearby park, while the man was eventually located again, chased down and placed under arrest.

A 24-year-old man is facing charges of robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime and breach of probation.