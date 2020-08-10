KITCHENER -- A 14-year-old is facing numerous charges after allegedly stealing a bicycle, fleeing from police, and being in possession of keys to a stolen car.

Guelph police say it all started on Aug. 5, when they responded to a report of a bicycle theft from a home on Brombell Drive. The theft was captured on security video and police were able to identify a suspect and issued a warrant for arrest.

Police then say around 12:10 a.m. on Aug. 8 the suspect was located in downtown Guelph. They say the suspect fled from police on foot, but was taken into custody following a brief chase.

During a search of the suspect, police located a set of keys to a Chevrolet. Police say further investigation revealed the keys belonged to a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a Guelph residence on July 7. Police then found the stolen vehicle on Suffolk Street.

Police say a 14-year-old youth is facing several charges and was held for a bail hearing.