KITCHENER -- The Brantford Police Service has made an arrest after a stabbing at a home on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of Superior Street and Brighton Avenue in response to a domestic violence incident.

Upon their arrival, officers located a 34-year-old man who had been stabbed.

The man has since been treated and released from hospital, officials say.

Police vehicles were parked in front of a taped-off home on Superior Street for several hours on Tuesday while officers investigated.

CTV News spoke to neighbours who say they heard a number of disturbances at the home overnight and into the early morning hours.

“Around 2 o’ clock in the morning I heard arguing, yelling, screaming,” said Logann Robinson following the incident on Tuesday.

“I saw that two cop cars came and handled the situation. Everything was find for a couple of hours and then around 5 a.m. in the morning, I heard more screaming and cops came again, handled it and then left.”

A young person has been charged with aggravated assault causing bodily harm.

“We saw more cop cars, and as soon as we saw the undercover cop with the assault rifle, we thought ‘okay, maybe this is more serious than we thought,’” Robinson added.

Police maintain that there is no concern for public safety.

The Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit remains on scene of the home as the investigation continues.