KITCHENER -- Shortly after picking up his new car, a young driver was clocked travelling over 220 km/hr before rolling the vehicle and fleeing on foot, Ontario police say.

Ontario Provincial Police say that officers first spotted the car going 221km/hr.

Police say the driver took the exit at Highway 401 at Hespeler Road in Cambridge, where the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing the brand new car.

The OPP’s Highway Safety Division posted a tweet of the scene on Tuesday that showed a red car flipped onto its side with substantial damage.

After purchasing his car and picking it up for the first time... #OPP observed vehicle travelling at 221km/hr. Driver exited #Hwy401/Hespler Road #Cambridge and crashed. The 19 and 16 year old occupants fled on food but were arrested a short distance from their wrecked car. pic.twitter.com/ArUietWJIc — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 2, 2020

Both occupants, aged 19 and 16 years old, fled from the scene but were arrested a short distance away, police say.

The driver, a 19 year old from North York, is facing a number of charges, including street racing, dangerous driving and failure to remain and having cannabis readily available.

Police say they has also had their license suspended and vehicle impounded.