KITCHENER -- Not long after a young driver had picked up their brand new car, police say they crashed it and ended up under arrest in Cambridge.

The Ontario Provincial Police say that officers first spotted the car going 221km/hr.

Police say the driver took the exit at Highway 401 at Hespler Road and crashed.

The OPP’s Highway Safety Division posted a tweet of the scene on Tuesday that showed a red car flipped onto its side with substantial damage.

After purchasing his car and picking it up for the first time... #OPP observed vehicle travelling at 221km/hr. Driver exited #Hwy401/Hespler Road #Cambridge and crashed. The 19 and 16 year old occupants fled on food but were arrested a short distance from their wrecked car. pic.twitter.com/ArUietWJIc — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 2, 2020

Both occupants, 19 and 16, ran away from the scene of the wrecked car, but were arrested a short distance away by officers.

The driver, a 19 year old from North York, is facing a number of charges, including street racing, dangerous driving, failure to remain and having cannabis readily available.

Police say they has also had their license suspended and vehicle impounded.