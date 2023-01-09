WRPS points to sobering statistics as 15 impaired driving charges laid in over a week

Waterloo regional police say the numbers are “disturbing” after close to two dozen people were arrested for impaired driving in a matter of days.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) made 15 arrests for impaired driving so far in 2023. Nine of those were made between Jan. 6 and 8.

“I was really hoping we’d see the residents of Waterloo [region] had made a resolution to not drink and drive in the year 2023 – sadly, that’s not come to pass,” said WRPS Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths.

Griffiths said eight of those arrests were for alcohol impairment and one for drug impairment.

“Disturbing to know we had nine people over the last three days arrested for impaired driving,” Griffiths said. “Three of those involved a collision. So we are very concerned this is the sort of behavior that can cause injury and death.”

There were no injuries reported, but police said getting behind the wheel while impaired puts everyone at risk.

More than 6,000 vehicles were checked during the WRPS Festive RIDE program that ran for six weeks between Nov. 17 and Jan. 2.

During the campaign, WRPS laid 16 impaired-related charges, issued 12 three-day suspensions, 33 highway traffic act charges and three cannabis control act charges.

MADD Canada told CTV News any number of impaired drivers on the road is unacceptable.

“Just plan ahead. If that means public transportation, if that means getting ride sharing like Uber, taking a cab, staying over, having a designated driver,” said Steve Sullivan, CEO of MADD Canada.

MADD Canada said the conversation about impaired driving needs to be extended beyond the holiday season.

“I don’t know if there’s a new way to say it very bluntly. It’s a criminal act that’s done by choice or by negligence and everyone is responsible for their actions,” Sullivan said.