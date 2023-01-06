Police release results from this season's Festive R.I.D.E. campaign
Waterloo regional police have released the results from their Festive R.I.D.E. (Reducing Impaired Driving Everywhere) programs which ran from Nov. 17 to Jan. 2.
According to the news release issued by the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), police checked 6.481 vehicles over the duration of the programs.
The goal of the campaign was to raise awareness surrounding impaired driving and ensure motorists were driving sober.
Results show that there were:
• 16 impaired-related charges (seven Impaired by Alcohol charges and nine over 80 charges)
• 12 three-day suspensions
• 33 Highway Traffic Act charges
• Three Cannabis Control Act Charges
“We continue to see dangerous and illegal activity on Waterloo Region roadways,” said Staff Sgt. Griffiths of WRPS in the release. “These actions put all road users at risk. The Waterloo Regional Police Service is committed to reducing impaired driving and saving lives through enforcement and education.”
Although the number of impaired-related charges laid during the campaign's duration may not seem significant, Staff Sgt. Griffiths said it's only relative to the timeframe of the programs.
"Year over year we will have an increase in impaired driving charges in this region," he said. "But for for the festive season, we're happy to say that it looks like people are making the right choices when it comes to Christmas parties, or shopping, or dining out during that period."
WRPS also reminded motorists that all young drivers, novice drivers and commercial drivers are required to have zero presence of alcohol and/or drugs in their system while driving.
GUELPH
The Guelph Police Service also concluded its Festive R.I.D.E campaign. According to spokesperson Scott Tracey, Guelph police stopped 2,100 vehicles throughout the program.
There were also:
· 62 approved screening device tests
· 7 Criminal Code arrests (for impaired driving or refusing a breath sample)
· 11 three-day suspensions (for ‘Warn’ results of between 50 milligrams and 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood)
