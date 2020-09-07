KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has confirmed a staff member at a Waterloo Region District School Board school has tested positive for COVID-19.

A Saturday night release from the board says the person was last at Edna Staebler Public School on Sept. 3 and that their identity will not be revealed.

Health officials say that they have determined from an investigation that there were no high-risk contacts within the school.

They add that exposure risk to others in the school is low due to infection prevention protocols.

Access to the school will resume Tuesday following cleaning measures.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 webpage by WRDSB is expected to be updated if or when more cases become known.